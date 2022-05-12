Sunday's mouth-watering clash between Jamberoo and Warilla Lake South is on hold after this weekend's Group Seven fixtures were washed out.
While officials had hoped to push through, Thursday's rain and the forecast for the coming days left them with no option but to postpone the games.
Advertisement
Instead, round five of the senior competition will be played on the June long weekend.
The June long weekend was the only weekend set aside for postponed fixtures. As a result, any more games impacted by the weather in the coming weeks will be cancelled and not rescheduled.
Saturday was also meant to mark the third round of junior fixtures, however they too have been cancelled.
In a post on Facebook, Group Seven officials said it was not ideal, but they are determined to push on with the season over the coming months.
"Due to constant torrential rain this week & strong advice given from Council, our scheduled Round 5 fixtures have been postponed to the 11th & 12th of June, June Long Weekend," the association said.
"Any Senior games from now on that are unplayable because of wet weather will be Cancelled.
"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make, but unfortunately Mother Nature is not on our side currently, but we will continue to persevere & get the most games we can this season."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.