Truck rollover on Picton Road causes delays

There are heavy delays on Picton Road near Wilton, after a truck rollover this morning.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Advertisement
It is understood emergency services were called shortly after 10am to an overturned semi trailer near the Hume Highway intersection.
Wilton Rural Fire Brigade along with Tahmoor Rural Fire Brigade, Picton Fire and Rescue Station 421 and Fire and Rescue NSW Station 008 Liverpool, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance attended.
The driver was safely helped from the vehicle and diesel cleared from the road.
The truck has since been cleared.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.