When you're a candidate from a minor party, you really need two aims for the campaign.
One of them is obviously winning, but when that's unlikely, a fallback position comes in handy.
That's where Cunningham's Citizens Party Alexis Garnaut-Miller is. She's running in a seat Labor has had a virtual lock on since it was founded in 1949.
She's also representing a party not a lot of people would have heard of before.
"The Citizens Party stands for the common good," she said.
"And the absolute requirement for a new national bank."
So while she said winning the seat was her goal, Ms Garnaut-Miller did also have a plan B.
"My goal is to win - but my ultimate goal is much deeper than that," she said.
"It's about educating people. I understand how the mechanics of Australia works from the inside and many people don't.
"If they knew how it really worked they'd be shocked and horrified and they wouldn't sit back and let it happen.
"If they don't take specific action to implement a new national bank very quickly and deal with the situation around cash in the economy, look at maintaining our post office and not trying to sell it off behind anyone's back through COVID...
"If we don't implement some of these things quickly we will lose our nation.
"Everyone needs to wake up and they do need to urgently wake up.
"And if I have to take the stand and put myself on the line in Cunningham to help people wake up then that's what I'm doing."
Ms Garnaut-Miller said she ran the Wollongong Yoga Centre in Kenny Street but had to close down due to COVID.
She was a HR consultant by trade and also did "leadership coaching with clients around the world".
This was the first time she had stood for election at any level of government.
"I've been around politics and big business since I was a kid so I'm not unfamiliar with what it takes, what's required," she said.
"Apart from having the diplomatic experience to do what's required and work across parties, I couldn't not stand in this election."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
