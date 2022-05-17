Catch best selling author Liane Moriarty in conversation in Wollongong

The author behind Big Little Lies will join some of the Illawarra's best poets for a satellite session of the Sydney Writer's Festival on Sunday May 22.
This day-long event at Wollongong Town Hall includes a live stream of panels, debates and discussions alongside in-person panels featuring local writers in conversation.
Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage.
International phenomenon and author of nine best selling books, Liane Moriarty, will discuss her new novel Apples Never Fall and the art of suspense-driven fiction with Caroline Overington.
Meantime, Wollongong poets Tamryn Bennett, Linda Godfrey and David Stavanger read from their new published poetry and together they share opportunities for writing and publishing poetry in Australia.
