Move straight in and enjoy

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
Sitting atop Wollongong's premier lifestyle precinct and enjoying commanding coastal and escarpment views, is this beachside three-bedroom sub-penthouse apartment.
It captures a relaxed yet luxurious feel while enjoying the very best the Illawarra has to offer - all right at your front doorstep!
As new throughout, the apartment has a sunny, northerly aspect that provides light filled living areas and bedrooms.
The fully landscaped outdoor balcony and barbecue area is absolutely second to none - providing the ideal space to rest and relax or entertain family and friends.
There's an impressive master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite. Balcony access and ocean views are available from all three bedrooms.
The well-appointed polyurethane/stone kitchen has quality appliances plus walk-in pantry.
Other features include fully ducted air-conditioning throughout, security dual lift access and two car tandem car space with built in storage space.
The apartment has an elevated 13th floor outlook and is set in a pet friendly security complex.
The fantastic complex also offers facilities including a pool, barbecues, two function rooms and generous visitor parking.
It is just minutes' walk to numerous restaurants, golf club, WIN Entertainment Centre, cafes and patrolled beaches.
Make the most of this spectacular lifestyle and enjoy having everything you need close by.
For more information contact McPhail Real Estate.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.