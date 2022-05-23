Illawarra Mercury
Don't forget Wollongong's sick ED in state budget, pleads MP

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:24am, first published 12:30am
The ongoing ambulance delays and long wait times at Wollongong Hospital emergency department have been raised in NSW Parliament, with Wollongong MP Paul Scully urging the state government to address the issues in next month's budget.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

