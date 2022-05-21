Stephen Jones re-elected to the seat of Whitlam

Stephen Jones has thanked the electorate for giving him another term as the MP for Whitlam.
Mr Jones, who was in Sydney as part of the Channel 10 election coverage, has held the seat since 2010.
"I haven't had a concession from the others but I'd like to thank the people of Whitlam for returning me as their member," he said.
He was up against Liberal candidate Mike Cains, who worked hard on the campaign trail.
"Mike ran a tough campaign," Mr Jones said. " I thank him for the fact that it was mostly a clean campaign - we fought it out on the issues, that's a good thing. I wish him and his family all the best."
While he has won elections before, he still planned on celebrating this one - but not just yet.
"What I'm really keen on is where the general election goes," he said. "So we'll know that over the course of the next few hours."
It was a winning night for Labor with Alison Byrnes winning Cunningham.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
