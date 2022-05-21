Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

Stephen Jones re-elected to the seat of Whitlam

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 21 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Jones on the campaign trail at Shellharbour on the morning of election day. Picture: Facebook

Stephen Jones has thanked the electorate for giving him another term as the MP for Whitlam.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.