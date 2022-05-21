Alison Byrnes wins Cunningham for Labor

Labor's Alison Byrnes will be the next Member of Parliament in Cunningham.
After spending 17 years working behind the scenes as part of retiring MP Sharon Bird's team since 2003, Ms Byrnes will take her predecessor's spot.
Tonight she said to her supporters: "As it stands, it looks like I'm going to be the next member for Cunningham."
Ms Byrnes said she is still feeling some of the after effects of a recent bout of COVID and said it has been a tough campaign.
"It was amazing to walk in there tonight an see all my friends, all my family, all of my supporters," she said.
"They've worked through COVID, they've worked through torrential rain, wind and it's been a really tough campaign. I've been working from dawn til dusk every single day," she added.
Despite her healthy 13.6 per cent margin going into the campaign, Ms Byrnes said she was not confident she would win until the results were called.
She was supported by her husband MP Paul Scully who stood in the rain handing out flyers on Saturday.
The Labor candidate grew up in Woonona in a family that struggled at times - her father was a coal miner who was in and out of work.
She can remember her mother serving lambs fry but telling the kids it was steak so they didn't know times were tough.
That upbringing had given her a sense of empathy when it comes to dealing with the problems and worries of Cunningham's constituents.
"I come from a background where my family did struggle and my dad did struggle to keep employment and the uncertainty that came with that," Ms Byrnes said.
"Watching your parents go through that does have an effect and it makes you want to look after other people a lot better and make sure they're not in that circumstance."
Ms Byrnes said she hadn't really entertained the idea of running, but Ms Bird kept suggesting it as an option over the years.
"You certainly don't start out thinking 'I'm going to take my boss' job' but Sharon definitely has encouraged a lot of women, including myself, to aim higher, to do their best," Ms Byrnes said.
