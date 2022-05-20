The people of the Illawarra faced torrential rain while they waited to vote at polling stations, but that didn't stop them from turning out.
One keen voter turned up in his budgie smugglers, while others opted for a raincoat and umbrella.
Our reporters and photographers have been out and about all day bringing you the latest from the polling booths and this evening the Illawarra Mercury team will be bringing you all the local results as they come in this evening. We'll also fill in some of those blanks for you with analysis and key points from around the nation.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
