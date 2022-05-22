Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Stingrays, Gorillas enjoy victories on torrid weekend of Group Seven action

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 22 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breaking free: Warilla's Dane Nelson finds clear air in the win over Berry Shoalhaven Heads. Picture: Anna Warr

Stingrays coach Brad Reh is confident Saturday's defeat of their local rivals will trigger a surge up the Group Seven ladder in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.