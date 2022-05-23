I think Wednesday night's clash between A-Leagues All Stars and Barcelona is a good concept, and something that is well overdue.
It hasn't been done for a few years and playing a quality opponent is the important part, so obviously having a club like Barcelona come to our shores is a big thing. They're one of the biggest clubs in the world and there are lots of Barcelona fans, or just fans in general who like to watch Barcelona play.
With that, it gives A-League players an opportunity to play against some of the world's best.
Barcelona are a big drawcard, so the opportunity to watch them on Australian shores - whether it be live at Accor Stadium or on TV - against some Australian players from the A-League will be well received. It's obviously not a meaningful match, but it's a game that hopefully people can enjoy.
Barcelona announced their squad on Monday, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Alves heading to Australia. I understand they're holding an open training session on Tuesday night which will give people an opportunity to watch them train, and might give us a better understanding of their final team for the game.
The fans got a bit of a vote for the All Stars team, and obviously players participating in the grand final won't be available to play. But I think for any of the A-League players who get the opportunity, it's something that they will remember forever getting to play against Barcelona.
The All Stars team aren't going to have a lot of preparation, they've had about two days of training together so it will be a difficult ask for them. But you'd expect that Barcelona is a well-oiled machine, no matter whose playing, so I'm sure the crowd and people watching back home will get plenty of entertainment.
I'm also not sure if they've confirmed the final All Stars line-up, but among the initial squad is Illawarra talent Kye Rowles. I think he's been one of the best defenders in the A-League this season so it's good reward for the Central Coast Mariners defender.
The other little Wollongong connection is ex-Wolves player Robbie Stanton, who will be Dwight Yorke's assistant for the match as well, so it's really good to see an Illawarra flavour within the A-League All Stars set-up.
