In a fiery debate at Monday night's council meeting Greens councillor Mithra Cox admonished other councillors for being 'relaxed' about climate change.
The source of the debate was Cr Cox's motion that council consider ways to reduce reliance on gas by "banning or discouraging" gas connections in new homes and having council replace gas hot water heaters at council pools and community centres with those powered by electricity or solar panels.
In speaking to the motion, Cr Cox said this changeover would occur "in an orderly and controlled manner as they need replacing" and not involve removing gas equipment immediately.
In a debate where every councillor got up to have their say, most attacked the motion.
Labor's Richard Martin appeared to make a jibe about the Liberals' performance in Cunningham at the recent election before opting to bring up the "climate wars" during the Rudd government more than a decade ago.
Cr Dom Figliomeni said council shouldn't be telling residents what to do when they were building a house.
"Council should not be involved in people's homes," he said "Good God, what next - we can't have a hardwood bed, it's got to be from recycled timber?".
Identifying himself as a "climate skeptic" Cr John Dorahy was also opposed to the motion and brought up the issue of methane created by cows.
Other councillors, like Ann Martin and Gordon Bradbery took a calmer approach, looking to amend the motion to make it less contentious.
"I just don't want the community out there to think that we are coming down on Cr Cox's motion and saying it's not worth consideration," Cr Bradbery said. "Gas is an issue and the use of it as a source of greenhouse gas is concerning."
Ultimately the motion was amended to call on council to consider ways of reducing greenhouse emissions from gas "both within council operations and in the broader community".
An angry Cr Cox criticised some councillors for engaging in "petty point-scoring".
"It makes me profoundly disappointed that every time we get a little incremental change on this [issue] people have to be dragged kicking and screaming," Cr Cox said.
"Why can't someone else care? Why does it always have to be fought for every incremental step?
"I can't imagine how relaxing it must feel not to care about climate change."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
