Listening to the 'loudest voices' not the way to go, says councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 7 2024 - 12:10pm
Wollongong councillor Richard Martin has been successful in calling for safety measures along Murray Road at Corrimal. While supporting the change, Cr Mithra Cox said there had to be a better way to deal with these requests.
Responding to the "loudest voices" wasn't the best way to deliver road safety improvements, Wollongong Councillor Mithra Cox said.

