Laugh-a-minute funny guys Sooshi Mango back in the Gong for 2024 national tour

They're comedians, podcasters and content creators who have taken the world by storm and they're coming back to Wollongong.
Sooshi Mango is taking a 25-stop tour of the country starting in August and Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre is on the hit list for September 29, 2024.
And as the undisputed king of Wollongong, UFC star Alex Volkanovski, has already appeared with them, who knows - a special guest appearance might even be on the cards.
Comprised of brothers Joe and, Carlo Salanitri, and their mate Andrew Manfre, Sooshi Mango's character-based comedy has touched a nerve across the world.
Their videos, featuring the iconic 'dads' - Johnny, Vince and, Sam - and the 'mums' - Giuseppina, Carmela, and Angela - have gathered more than a billion views with more than five million followers online.
Now, they're back on stage with Home Made tour, starting in downtown Traralgon on August 3.
A special Sooshi Mango pre-sale starts on Friday, May 10, at 11am. Register for access at sooshimango.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 15, 11am.
