Illawarra influenza cases to hit 1000, prompting free flu shot blitz

Almost 1000 Illawarra Sholahaven residents have already tested positive to the flu this season, with the early spike in cases prompting the NSW Government to launch a month-long flu shot blitz.
The influenza vaccination will be free for all NSW residents from June 1 in an effort to combat this year's expected severe season.
According to NSW Health data, there have already been 19,000 cases of influenza this year and cases have ballooned in recent weeks.
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there had been 1,140 cases notified this week, compared with 766 in the previous week, along with 150 presentations and admissions to hospitals.
"We strongly urge everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, as the virus is easily spread and potentially deadly," Dr Chant said.
"This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years. If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in.
"We also recommend a COVID-19 winter booster if you are eligible, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time."
The Commonwealth Government already provides vaccines for vulnerable populations - such as children under 5 and over 65s - and funds GPs to administer vaccines.
However, Dr Chant said COVID-19 has taught the government that the role of pharmacies is crucial, so the NSW Government will funding community pharmacies to deliver influenza vaccinations this June.
The free shots will be available until June 30.
NSW Health has also permitted pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to children aged five years old, reduced from 10 years, making it easier for families to be vaccinated together.
GPs will be reimbursed for any flu stock they have already purchased that is used in the month of June for this vaccination program.
Last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard flagged that free flu shots were coming, and said he said people needed to understand that vaccines were the key to making sure the health system could cope through winter.
"The flu season has hit NSW earlier and harder than it has for many years," he said.
"It is absolutely crucial that you go and get your flu vaccine as soon as possible.
"We know over 65s are particularly vulnerable, but around 50 per cent of over 65s have not yet accessed a flu vaccine.
In looking after yourself, you're looking after your family and friends, and taking a little bit of that presure of doctors, nurses and cleaners who run our health system in NSW."
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District, which had seen a number of people presenting with respriatory illnesses, said there were dedicated areas within our hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 and influenza.
"The District will continue to evolve our response as per circumstances over the winter period to ensure patients receive care in the most appropriate location for their needs," a spokesperson said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
