Time for our new government to deliver: Editorial,May 24, 2022

As a reminder for our local Labor candidates, Alison Byrnes for Cunningham and Stephen Jones for Whitlam, promises were made to our communities before the vote. Our communities expect to see loyalty rewarded and action to happen quickly. $148m was promised to local projects, including $95.6 million for planning on upgrades to Picton Road, $25 million for the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre and $12.5 million for training the graduates of the future.