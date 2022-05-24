Time for our new government to deliver: Editorial,May 24, 2022

As our new leader Anthony Albanese embarks on his first overseas event as Australian Prime Minister, the excitement and adrenaline from the election threatens to turn into change fatigue.
On ABC's News Breakfast yesterday morning Lisa Millar giggled as she called Richard Marles Acting Prime Minister for the first time. It was a rare glimpse into how much our world changed on Saturday night. The chess pieces have moved dramatically, and we're now, as a country, figuring out the next steps.
Advertisement
We've gotten pretty good at adapting to change over the last couple of years, but apathy can soon set in where change doesn't feel like it's for good, nor when it doesn't happen fast enough.
With Albanese travelling to Tokoyo to participate in the Quad summit, change already feels like it is stalling, even as the last polling booths haven't returned. What Albanese and our new members of federal parliament do next will be key to ensuring this change is envigorating, not exhausting.
As a reminder for our local Labor candidates, Alison Byrnes for Cunningham and Stephen Jones for Whitlam, promises were made to our communities before the vote. Our communities expect to see loyalty rewarded and action to happen quickly. $148m was promised to local projects, including $95.6 million for planning on upgrades to Picton Road, $25 million for the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre and $12.5 million for training the graduates of the future.
Funding was promised to our local schools, including:
We've delivered the vote. Now let's see the timeline and the action.
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.