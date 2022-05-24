Illawarra Mercury

Time for our new government to deliver: Editorial,May 24, 2022

May 24 2022
Our Federal MPs, Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones.

As our new leader Anthony Albanese embarks on his first overseas event as Australian Prime Minister, the excitement and adrenaline from the election threatens to turn into change fatigue.

