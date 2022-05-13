Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022
Federal Election

Labor pledges $10m to establish Illawarra Energy Skills Centre

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 13 2022 - 7:23am, first published 3:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra could be the solution to a looming skills shortage in the renewable energy sector under a $12.5 million Labor plan to train the next generation of workers in Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.