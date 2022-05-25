Volunteer charged over alleged incident at Dapto polling booth

Police have charged a woman with intimidation and damage offences after an alleged incident at a Dapto early voting centre before the federal election.
Officers were called to the Dapto Ribbonwood Centre about 7.45am on Wednesday, May 18 to reports of a verbal altercation between two women.
Police were told a volunteer became verbally abusive towards a political party staff member.
Officers went to a Berkeley home that evening and spoke with a 58-year-old woman.
She was later charged with one count of intimidation and one count of malicious damage.
She was released on conditional bail to face Port Kembla Local Court next month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
