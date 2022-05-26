Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

David Carney emerges as leading contender for Wollongong Wolves coaching job

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:25am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illustrious career: Former Socceroo David Carney. Picture: Getty Images

Former Socceroo David Carney plans to build on the platform laid by Luke Wilkshire if he wins the race to become the next Wollongong Wolves coach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.