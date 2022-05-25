St George Illawarra hooker Moses Mbye has warned his teammates to prepare for a hostile reception when they arrive at Belmore Oval on Sunday.
The clash will mark a homecoming for the 28-year-old, Mbye starting his career at the Bulldogs.
In five years at the club, the utility developed into a crowd favourite and was on the receiving end of numerous standing ovations.
Now, however, Mbye is on the other side of the coin and he's bracing for an unfriendly welcome in his return to Belmore.
"It was a big part of my career, to play just shy of 100 games at the Dogs," Mbye said. "I spent every day training at Belmore. It's certainly a place I cherish and respect a lot.
"But the reception will be hostile. It will be a hostile environment. We expect that and it should be, we're going into the Bulldogs' spiritual home ground as an away side.
"There's a bit of rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Dragons, there always has been. There's something behind the game, Kogarah and Belmore are not too far away. I experienced that rivalry playing for the Dogs and it's not different on the other side of the fence at the Dragons."
If the Dragons want to figure in the finals this season, they must take care of business against struggling sides like the Bulldogs.
That's what they did last week against the Warriors, St George Illawarra grinding their way to a 24-18 victory at Kogarah.
Despite being tipped as the great improvers this year after an off-season recruiting drive, Canterbury's season has been a total disaster.
Last on the ladder and without a coach, they are desperate to salvage some pride.
That makes Sunday's clash at the Bulldogs' spiritual home a dangerous contest for St George Illawarra.
"The Doggies are at the bottom of the ladder and will be more desperate than anyone for a win," Tyrell Fuimaono said. "So we have to show up with the right attitude and turn up to play because no doubt they will.
"They've got crazy, fanatical supporters. They support with all of their heart, you see it on the street after their games. They've said 15,000 will turn out, if that many does at Belmore, it will be a hell of an atmosphere to play in front of.
"The field will be packed and that's exciting, but it still comes down to us and not letting outside influences like that affect what we're going there for."
Mbye won't be the only player taking on his former side on Sunday, with ex-Dragons Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan set to line up for the Bulldogs.
The duo left St George Illawarra in acrimonious circumstances, Vaughan sacked after hosting an infamous barbecue during lockdown and Dufty told he was no longer wanted by the club.
The pair are playing for their futures, Dufty reportedly considering a move to the English Super League, while Vaughan has failed to make an impact since Canterbury offered him a lifeline last year.
"They're coming up against their ex-club, they want to prove a point," Mbye said. "They wanted to stay at this club but there wasn't a role for them.
"I'm sure they're out to prove a point about why they got let go. It's going to be a tough encounter for sure."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
