Dragons reamin wary of wounded Bulldogs: de Belin

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:23am, first published 3:21am
ON GUARD: Dragons veteran Jack de Belin is wary of the strife-torn Bulldogs this weekend. Picture: Anna Warr

They may be sitting stone motherless last on the ladder but Canterbury still warrant respect for Dragons lock Jack de Belin, who's been on the wrong end of a Bulldogs ambush on more than a few occasions in his career.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

