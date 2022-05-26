Oak Flats Public School celebrated its 70th anniversary with a walk down memory lane on Friday.
The school marked the milestone on Friday with a full day of events, starting with a breakfast, followed by an assembly in the morning, activities throughout the day and a special event in the afternoon.
Relieving principal Emily Chatterton said the school actually turned 70 on May 16 but a decision was made to postpone most of the celebrations until after NAPLAN exams - with one exception.
"We got all the students on our main playground to create a big '70' and then used a drone to take photos," she explained.
Fast forward two weeks to Friday, May 26, when the rest of the festivities took place.
Dignitaries, including Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer and councillors John Davey and Moira Hamilton, joined NSW Education's director of educational leadership for Lake Illawarra South Karen Brown, and past principals and teachers for a special breakfast.
Also there was Betty Cross, one of the school's oldest students, who was in the first year 6 class when the school opened in 1952. At the time there were 156 enrolled students under principal John Caldwell.
The breakfast was followed by an assembly featuring student performances and a slideshow presentation of photos looking back at the school's history, from the 1950s to the present day.
An Illawarra flame tree was also planted at the front of the school between its flagpoles before the whole school took part in a range of events, including playing old-style games and working on a time capsule that will be opened on the school's 100th birthday.
A Walk Down Memory Lane event was held after school in the library, featuring an exhibition on the history of the school complete with memorabilia and photos.
Ms Chatterton said the school's 518 enrolled students, including those who attend the onsite community preschool, as well as staff and special guests, will receive a 70th anniversary medallion.
"The 70th anniversary has been a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together, which is even more poignant following two years of social isolation," Ms Chatterton said.
"This special time has seen students, staff, families, former teachers and past students come together to reflect on the lasting impact our school has had on generations of local community members, and celebrate our journey into the future."
The festivities are set to continue with the school's P&C Association organising a celebration dinner on Saturday, July 23, at The Shellharbour Club. The event is open to past and present staff, students and members of the school community.
Tickets to the dinner can be purchased here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
