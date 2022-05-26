Man killed in horror car, truck crash on Picton Rd

A 54-year-old man has died after his car collided with a truck before hitting a tree at Picton on Thursday night.
The man's Toyota Yaris and a truck crashed in the eastbound lanes of Picton Road, before the Toyota left the roadway and hit a tree.
The crash happened about three kilometres west of MacArthur Drive, about 7.45pm.
Police are investigating.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
