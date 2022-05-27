The Stingrays will look to build on their three-game unbeaten streak when they hit the road on Sunday to face Sydney University.
The Illawarra Women's NPL team come into the game on the back of a tough 1-1 draw with Macarthur Rams, which was enough for them to remain unbeaten this month. That result followed a 2-1 victory over NWS Spirit and a 1-1 stalemate with Football NSW Institute as the Stingrays continue to pick up valuable points.
After dropping their first two games in 2022, Anthony Guido's team have now moved up to ninth place on the first grade ladder.
However, standing in their way is a Uni outfit which continues to build in confidence.
Before last weekend's washout with Sydney Olympic, they had notched up two wins and a draw in their previous three encounters.
Uni sit sixth on the table and will arguably provide the Stingrays with their biggest test so far this season on Sunday at Sydney University Football Ground.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
