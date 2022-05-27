The M1 Princes Motorway has reopened after a serious crash at Cataract on Saturday morning.
The southbound lanes were closed for almost four hours after the two-vehicle collision and only one northbound lane remained open.
Two people were taken to hospital after a van and SUV crashed shortly before 8.30am, leaving the SUV on its roof and the van stuck over the central concrete barrier.
"The male driver of the van was trapped inside his vehicle for quite some time as fire crews worked to remove the door and free him in what was a very delicate operation," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
Paramedics have take a man believed to be in his 40s to Wollongong Hospital with chest and leg injuries.
He is in a serious but stable condition.
Another man, also believed to be in his 40s, has also been taken to Wollongong Hospital, but he has sustained less serious injuries.
"The damage caused to these two vehicles was extensive and it is incredibly lucky no one was more seriously injured in this crash," Inspector Rees said.
While the road was affected, light vehicles were diverted onto Bulli Pass while heavy vehicles were directed to park up, delay their journey, or take Appin Road or Heathcote Road.
Traffic was extremely heavy along the remaining northbound lane and at Bulli Tops as southbound traffic funnelled onto Bulli Pass.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
