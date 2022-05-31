Delta Amidzovski is going to a national jumps camp for a week before an U20s pre-departure camp on the Gold Coast in June. She has already taken part in an Open Invitational recently, competing in the open class 100m hurdles and came a creditable third in 13.83s. Such is the class of this amazing young athlete, that at the very young age of 16, Amidzovski will still have three more years to be able to compete in a World Junior Championships. Everyone is reminded that a fundraiser barbecue for Amidzovski will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Wollongong Bunnings to help with the cost of competing of her in the World Junior Championships.

