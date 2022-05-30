Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen have joined the impressive list of international darts stars who will head to Wollongong in August.
The PDC World Series of Darts event will be held at the WIN Entertainment Centre on August 19-20 as part of a treble-header in Australia and New Zealand. Organisers hope it's a case of third time lucky, as the Illawarra event has already been postponed twice due to COVID.
Clayton and Cullen were on Monday night added as the final two PDC players for the series. Two places in the field for each event had been outstanding when PDC stars Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Fallon Sherrock were confirmed in April.
Aussie trio Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock and Gordon Mathers will also compete in all three events alongside five further qualifiers from Australia and New Zealand to form the eight Oceanic representatives who will challenge the eight PDC stars.
Reigning World Series of Darts Finals champion Clayton and Masters champion Cullen have now been announced as the final two PDC representatives.
Clayton has soared into the sport's elite in the past 18 months since winning the 2020 World Cup of Darts alongside Price for Wales - claiming glory last year in the Masters, Premier League, World Grand Prix and World Series of Darts Finals.
Cullen, meanwhile, enjoyed his breakthrough maiden televised win in January in the Masters, and reached the Premier League Play-Offs in his debut season in the showcase event.
"Jonny has enjoyed great success with five big TV titles and has deservedly topped the Premier League table this season. He's travelling to our US Darts Masters in New York this week on a high and it's great that he can show his talents around the world this year," PDC chief executive Matt Porter said.
"Joe is also a worthy inclusion for his success on the big stage this year. Like Jonny in 2021, a Masters title has opened the door to bigger things and he's relished the Premier League over the last four months. It's great for the fans Down Under who've had to wait two years for the World Series to return that they'll see two of the most exciting stars in the sport in August amongst a star-studded line-up."
