Hunt named at hooker in Queensland Origin I squad

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:23am, first published May 29 2022 - 11:32pm
RETAINED: Ben Hunt has been named in the Queensland No. 9 jumper for Origin I. Picture: Adam McLean

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has retained the Queensland No. 9 jumper he starred in in Origin III last year, with Storm rake Harry Grant named on the bench for game one.

