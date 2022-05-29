Hunt named at hooker in Queensland Origin I squad

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has retained the Queensland No. 9 jumper he starred in in Origin III last year, with Storm rake Harry Grant named on the bench for game one.
Hunt has played four of his 11 games for the Maroons at hooker, playing 80 minutes at dummy-half in all three games of the 2019 series.
He scored two tries and was best on ground in a 20-18 win in game three last season after injury kept Grant out of the second two games of the series.
"There's a few reasons behind it but firstly we feel Ben Hunt's earnd the opportunity to wear the number nine jersey," coach Billy Slater said.
"He's been the Ron McAuliffe Medalist - which is Queensland's best player - in two series out of the last three years and we feel he's earned that opportunity.
"The other other thing is Harry's still getting over his groin injury. We think he's going to be OK to play but, on top of that, he's had the flu the last five days.
"I think anyone in the game knows the flu's been going around and it's knocked come players around for up to a week so Harry's actually going to stay in Melbourne until Wednesday.
"Then we'll bring him up and hopefully he can hit the ground running for us from Thursday. I know Harry really well and he'll do a good job for you no matter when or where you put him on.
"He's just a real competitor, as is Ben Hunt. We've got a bit of a luxury there that we've got some versatility with Ben Hunt and he covers a few different positions but Harry comes on and adds that real spark."
He's tipped to work in tandem out of dummy-half with Grant, but provides valuable halves cover should Daly Cherry-Evans or Cameron Munster go down.
In NSW camp, coach Brad Fittler has confirmed Tariq Sims will retain the starting back row spot he held in all three games last season.
Sims has been shifted around the Dragons 17 at club level after being surplus to requirements beyond this year, but Fittler says he was still picked on form.
"Just watching him for St George Illawarra, Tariq has done a great job," Fittler said.
"You need to keep loyalty but not [blind] loyalty. If you did that, everyone would still be playing Origin until they are 34."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
