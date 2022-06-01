2022 has not been kind to the Cabbage Tree palms of Crown Street Mall.
In the very early hours of New Year's Day, the palm up the pole was set alight, causing significant damage to the tree's root ball and automated irrigation drip system.
Then wild weather in April damaged the palm laying on the ground.
Barricades were set up around the tree for a time to prevent further damage and they have since been removed, but now the palm looks rather bare, having been stripped of foliage.
However, another calamity has not befallen the stricken tree - rather, Wollongong City Council cut its fronds on purpose, all in the name of helping it.
"After the cabbage tree palm was damaged in recent storms we cut back the foliage to speed up its recovery and restore its health," a council spokesperson said.
"It's anticipated that new growth on the palm, which is almost 80 years old, should emerge soon.''
The Cabbage Tree palms are part of a $430,000 public art installation by New Zealand artist Mike Hewson.
The trees, especially the one suspended from the pole, have inspired much controversy and discussion since their installation in 2017.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
