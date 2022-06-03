Owners of Wollongong buildings slated for heritage status weren't exactly happy about it, according to council documents.
On Monday councillors will decide on the next steps for the Wollongong City Centre Heritage Study, which went on exhibition in May last year.
There were 19 buildings considered for heritage status but a report before council suggests three of those be removed due to recent modifications that reduced their historical significance.
That trio of properties were the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Victoria Street, Gloucester House in Kembla Street (near the Court Lane intersection) and a Federation-style house in Hercules Street
Among those that remain on the list, only one owner was happy to see its inclusion.
The owner of the Marlborough Court units in Market Place "provided general support for the heritage listing of the property and recognition of its heritage significance".
Their only concern was how the recognition would affect plans to install a lift at the rear of the premises.
The property owner of Southern Pathology, located in the former Berlei clothing factory on Denison Street objected to its inclusion due to constraints it would place on modernising the site to meet the needs of the business.
The owner also objected on the basis that the building had been in use as a pathology centre for a longer period of time than it was the Berlei factory.
The inclusion of the cluster of shops between 100-120 Keira Street, owned by the Dion family, also drew some criticism.
MMJ Real Estate lodged objections on the family company's behalf, citing the potential for increased maintenance costs that might come with a heritage listing.
"The potential impacts on the redevelopment of the site as a key city centre site were also raised," according to the council papers.
In response council officers have recommended reducing the heritage listing to just the exterior and shape of the building.
Similar objections were raised by the owner of the Bank Chambers building, opposite the church in the mall.
However council officers noted only the facade is expected to be listed, which will limit any impact on redevelopment of the site.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
