The Wolves have emerged from Rockdale with a vital point in hand after playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sydney FC on Sunday evening.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the final 10 minutes, captain Lachlan Scott found the back of the net to help equalise and see Luke Wilkshire's men get a result from the round 14 NSW NPL contest.
The play capped off a see-sawing battle at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre. Earlier, a Leroy Jennings brace helped the Wolves jump out to a 2-1 lead after 55 minutes. However, a golden patch from the sky blues - where they scored two goals within two minutes - helped the hosts lead midway through the half, before Scott's goal proved the final crucial moment of the game.
Sydney FC created the first few chances early, but it was the visitors who hit the scoreboard first when Jennings beat the goalkeeper to score in the fourth minute.
The game then slipped into an end-to-end pattern, as neither side was able to capitalise in their front third. The sky blues had a great chance to score in the 24th minute, however, their header hit the bar and bounced away. At the other end, the Wolves had a golden opportunity from a free kick taken outside the box, but Nick Littler's header was off target.
However, it was Sydney FC who mustered the equaliser in the 29th minute, when the ball bobbled off Wolves goalkeeper Hayden Durose's gloves onto the boot of Luka Smyth and he made no mistake.
Despite both teams having some chances, the score remained 1-1 at halftime.
Sydney FC had a great chance early in the second stanza, with Adrian Segecic's low shot sliding past Durose and the goal posts. On the counter-attack, the Wolves also had a chance to score, but Scott's header went wide.
However, the visitors didn't have to wait too long to break through, with Jennings tapping in from short range to complete his brace and give his team a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.
But Sydney FC players refused to drop their heads and continued to pepper Wollongong's defence. Their reward came in the 73rd minute when the referee awarded a free kick inside the Wolves' box. Jaiden Kurcharski made no mistake from the spot and the sky blues drew level at 2-2.
Soon, two became three as the hosts continued to apply the blowtorch, with substitute Alen Harbas finding the back of the net to give his team a 3-2 lead.
However, the goals would continue to flow in Rockdale, with the Wolves finding the back of the net against the run of play. Scott stepped up to produce the equaliser in the 80th minute following a mad scramble inside Sydney FC's box.
It would prove to be the last score of the night, as the two sides were forced to share the points.
