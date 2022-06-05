Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Leroy Jennings fires as Wollongong Wolves and Sydney FC share honours

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
June 5 2022 - 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING MAN: Leroy Jennings scored two goals for the Wolves on Sunday. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Wolves have emerged from Rockdale with a vital point in hand after playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sydney FC on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.