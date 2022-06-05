Bulli continue to build some vital momentum after securing a 2-0 win in the Lions den on Sunday.
After a goalless first stanza, second-half goals to Ian Clarino and Lewis Grimshaw saw the Balls Paddock club clinch victory over Cringila at Crehan Park, which is their fourth Premier League win on the trot. Sunday's result also means that Bulli remains undefeated in 2022.
It was a pleasing victory for Bulli coach Julio Miranda, but he says the side has room for improvement.
"I thought Cringila probably had the better of the first half, but the boys came back in the second half and I thought we were pretty dominant in what we did," Miranda said.
"I said to the boys at halftime that we needed to an extra 15, 20 per cent effort and play a bit smarter, and they did. Over the past few weeks, at times when things aren't going great, nobody has dropped their bundle or pointed their fingers, so I'm lucky that we've got a really good tight-knit group at the moment and they all want to be part of the club.
"It's all about getting some momentum and hopefully we'll get some regular games in the next few weeks. There's no easy games as far as I'm concerned, so we've got to make sure that we keep the ball rolling and keep trying to get the three points."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
