He asked for a better defensive effort ahead ahead of the game, and Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie was delighted after his side kept a clean sheet in Saturday's win over a 10-man South Coast United.
Advertisement
The Zebras had conceded 12 goals in their opening five games this Premier League season, however, they were able to keep their opponents scoreless during the 2-0 victory at Wetherall Park.
Port had led 1-0 at half time and continued to hold that advantage 15 minutes into the second stanza when SCU's Jamie Wakeling was sent off. It proved to be the nail in the coffin for the visitors, as Beedie's men pushed on to secure their third win in 2022.
"I must give special mention to Lucas Danzo who came in after quite a spell out with injury and he stiffened up my backline a bit and helped to lead the way," Beedie said.
"The first half was fairly even, I think we would have just shaded them with chances. In the second half, they had a player sent off 15 minutes in and from that moment on, we were pretty comfortable. We probably should have scored a lot more, but we didn't give up a goal which was important. And we managed to win by two.
"I'm very happy with the result. We know that we can play better, our final third probably let us down a little bit in a touch sense. But it's hard when they play once every two weeks like we have been. We now have a run of games at home which will give us some continuity."
In Saturday's other IPL result, Tarrawanna maintained their hold of top spot by securing a 1-0 win over Coniston at JJ Kelly Park. Two matches are set to go ahead on Sunday afternoon, with the Lions hosting Bulli at Crehan Park and the White Eagles tackling Wollongong Olympic at Terry Reserve.
Four out of six IPL games were given the green light this weekend, with the Wollongong United versus Bellambi and Corrimal versus Woonona clashes postponed due to the wet weather.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.