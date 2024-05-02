Premiers Gerringong Lions happy to be the hunted ahead of Jamberoo showdown

Having enjoyed their fair share of success in recent years reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers Gerringong Lions have become accustomed to being the hunted.
Lions coach Scott Stewart said his team enjoyed the challenge, adding it kept his players focused knowing that other teams wanted to knock off the premiers.
This approach has paid dividends early doors with Gerringong having won all three games they've played to date.
If you also include Gerringong's impressive pre-season win over Thirroul Butchers in the inaugural Interclub Challenge, the Lions have won four straight heading into this Saturday's showdown against Jamberoo Superoos at Michael Cronin Oval.
Stewart said doing the little things right was the secret to the Lions' success to date.
"I've really appreciated the fact that we've been prepared to do little stuff well to get our wins," the coach said.
"There's a couple of things that we really focus on and they've been good in those areas. That's probably got us over the line. We certainly haven't been winning on flashy plays or whatever, it's been full team efforts and just putting the effort in getting the little stuff right.
"It's a good thing to get right at the start of the year and then we can build on top of that as the season progresses.
"With the success we've had we expect to be hunted, but we're not alone teams are also keen to beat the likes of Warilla and Shellharbour as well.
"But we enjoy it as we know teams will turn up ready to play. This was evident in our first three games where it was really physical, especially at the start."
Toby Gumley-Quine has been one of Gerringong's best in their good start to the season, which has included victories over Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, Stingrays and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
After three rounds Gumley-Quine was on top of the leader board with six points for the Michael Cronin Medal, awarded to the player of the year.
Stewart said the whole squad had contributed to the Lions success, adding while Gerringong had won all three games to start the season, they had been tested physically by all three teams.
"Nowra, Stingrays and Milton all have big packs and we were tested physically, especially early by those sides.
"It was good to get over the line and secure wins against three very tough teams," he said.
Stewart expects another tough test against a Jamberoo side chasing their first win of the season.
The Superoos are missing a few key players from previous seasons, most notably long-serving player-coach Jono Dallas, who retired at the end of last season.
"I watched them against Warilla and I thought they kept turning up for each other and had a real good crack against a very good side," Stewart said.
"They've had some changes to their squad and that takes time to get right but they're certainly enthusiastic and they're having a crack. I don't think a win is too far away for them."
With forecast rain leading into the weekend there are concerns some or all games could be called off.
Stewart for one is hopeful common sense prevails and teams can get on the field and play.
In the other scheduled game on Saturday the Shellharbour Sharks hosts Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Ron Costello Oval.
Round five continues on Sunday with Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs playing Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles at Bill Andriske Oval, Warilla Lake South Gorillas battling Stingrays of Shellharbour at Cec Glenholmes Oval and Kiama Knights tackling Nowra Bomaderry Jets at Kiama Showground.
