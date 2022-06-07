Councillor has 'difficulty' over funding for Wollongong Mardi Gras float

Just one councillor was against a cost briefing to put a Wollongong float in a global LGBTQIA+ festival to be held in Sydney next year.
Cr Dom Figlomeni said the motion to look into the cost of a float in WorldPride, which will include the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, caused him "difficulty".
He said he was opposed to the idea because of work that was already under way to show "we are a society which values our diversity".
Cr Figliomeni also suggested there were better uses for ratepayer funds.
"A lot of people are out there arguing about why aren't their potholes being fixed," he said.
"Why are they having difficulty in getting council services? Why are these things not happening?
"I think we need to look at what is important to our residents."
In response, several councillors noted the motion put forward by Cr Tania Brown only called for an investigation into the costs, not the spending of any money.
Speaking earlier, Cr Brown noted the "keyboard warriors" had already been complaining about the idea.
"In Pride Month if we run anything up a pole suddenly outrage abounds - how dare we support LGBTQI initiatives over repairing potholes," she said.
"This is why I think we have to keep pushing for visibility. We can't let those voices dominate and we have to keep demonstrating that we are welcoming community that we respect and welcome diversity."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
