Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Keiraville serial 000 caller William Stanley Phillips has phone access revoked

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:16am, first published June 6 2022 - 6:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fake call: A Keiraville man has had his phone access revoked after calling 000 while drunk. Picture: File

A man with a history of drunk-dialling emergency services has had his phone access cut off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.