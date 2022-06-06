A man with a history of drunk-dialling emergency services has had his phone access cut off.
William Stanley Phillips, 58, was granted bail on Monday, provided his phone was disconnected.
Phillips had been in custody after being arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.
Phillips had called 000 just after 3.30am on Friday and told responders that he wanted to kill himself.
At about 4am, police attended Phillips' house and found him sitting in his lounge surrounded by empty wine bottles.
Phillips allegedly began to ramble and yell at police before becoming abusive and aggressive.
Police asked Phillips if he wanted to kill or hurt himself, to which he responded, "No".
Only 10 days earlier, Phillips had been charged and released on bail for superfluously contacting 000.
Conditions of his release included not contacting 000 unless in the case of an emergency.
Police say that Phillips' fictitious calls waste necessary resources that could be needed by NSW Ambulance staff or police officers elsewhere.
In granting bail, Magistrate Claire Girotto said that she was loath to impose a custodial sentence.
"I've done everything I can to keep you out of custody, if you come back I don't know what I'll do," she said.
In addition to Phillips' previous conditions, which included not being intoxicated in public, Magistrate Girotto required that Phillip's phone access be disconnected.
Phillips also has to accept all referrals from his psychologist and comply with any treatments.
Appearing via video link in court, Phillips said he was remorseful.
"I'm sorry," he said. "I had no one to talk to, no friends, [and I] get lonely."
Magistrate Girotto said this was Phillips' last chance.
To get help 24/7, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
