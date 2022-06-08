After facing drought, lockdowns, vandalism, downpours and now gale-force winds, the Balgownie Community Garden is, understandably, a little worse for wear.
From rivers of water running through the garden beds to a pesky deer that won't stay away, the gardeners have seen their hard work destroyed again and again.
But, despite the challenges Mother Nature keeps throwing at them, gardener Georgia Claire said she'll keep coming back because of what the place means to the community.
"It's really hard to see something you've worked on for so long just keep getting damaged by something beyond your control," Ms Claire said.
"It's a lesson in resilience."
The Balgownie Garden lies in a natural drainage area, so when it rains, water goes straight across the site.
The ground is so sodden now the volunteers can't even get a truck in to place wood chips.
"Part of our path washed out three separate times," Ms Claire said.
Relentless weather hasn't been the only challenge for the gardeners, either.
Vandalism and a drop in volunteers through lockdowns have both been blows to the group.
"We had a fairly disappointing incident of vandalism in January," Ms Claire said.
"They went and deliberately pulled up plants right at the point of producing - these are plants you've watched grow for three months."
Despite the challenges, Ms Claire said it's all worth it to keep the place alive for the community to enjoy.
It's a community hub, she said, and a place for people to slow down and connect with each other.
"The garden is really seen as a sort of central gathering point," she said.
"I like to go there and meditate, there's a local school for people with disabilities and they like to bring the students down there sometimes."
"Last year we had this crazy mulberry crop, and the kids would walk away with faces stained red, red all the way up to the elbow,"
For Ms Claire, who also uses the garden as a source of food, it's about seeing your hard work come to fruition.
"In this day and age, when everyone works at a computer, you often can't see the progress you're making," she said.
"If you go to a garden, it doesn't have to be something that's physically difficult.
"You get to the end and you can say 'hey, I made a big difference."
After losing members during COVID lockdown, the gardeners are looking to recruit.
"Having willing hands is so valuable," she said.
If you have a green thumb, love gardening or just want some fresh produce, Ms Claire said, get in touch with the volunteers.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
