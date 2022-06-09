Use toll roads regularly? You might be eligible for $750 rebate

Motorists who regularly use toll roads will receive as much as $750 back each year under a new state government scheme.
A 40 per cent rebate will be available for toll road users, including tradies, who spend more than $375 a year on tolls, up to a maximum of $750.
It's expected about half a million drivers will be eligible for the rebate which will be paid directly into bank accounts.
The cashback program, part of the June 2021 budget, will replace a scheme giving drivers subsidised or free vehicle registration depending on their yearly toll spend.
That scheme end on July 1, but as its based on the previous financial year motorists can reap the rewards for one more year.
Small businesses and tradies will be eligible for toll relief under the rebate, but heavy vehicles remain excluded.
ServiceNSW will manage the rebates, which will be paid quarterly.
Drivers who apply for an existing cashback scheme on the M5 in Sydney's southwest won't be eligible.
For the registration scheme, private drivers will have to spend $877 on tolls to halve their rego cost and $1462 to make it free for the last year of the scheme.
A government review of the state's tolling regime is under way.
Tolls are due to rise next month, after last increasing in April.
