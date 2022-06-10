Wild winds with peak gusts of up to 100km/h could hit parts of the Illawarra on Sunday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for areas including Wollongong, Bowral and Nowra as a cold front extends to NSW on Friday night and into Sunday morning.
Strong west to southwesterly winds with gusts of around 90km/h are possible on the South Coast from mid-Saturday morning, extending to the remainder of the warning area by late Saturday afternoon.
The cold front is expected to strengthen overnight and into Sunday morning, when it's possible winds could hit 60km/h to 70km/h with peak gusts of around 100km/h in coastal parts of the Illawarra.
The situation is expected to ease by Sunday afternoon as the deep low moves offshore into the Tasman Sea.
Locations which may be affected include Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Eden, Bega, Katoomba, Goulburn, Cooma, Thredbo Top Station, and Bombala.
Forecast snowfall coinciding with strong winds brings the risk of BLIZZARDS for parts of the Snowy Mountains district above 1200 m from Saturday afternoon until late Sunday morning.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.
The BoM said the next update will be issued by 5pm Friday.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
