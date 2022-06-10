Illawarra Mercury
Severe weather warning for the Illawarra: Peak gusts of 100km/h could hit region

Updated June 10 2022 - 2:37am, first published 1:23am
Wild wind warning: Secure your trampolines and batten down the hatches.

Wild winds with peak gusts of up to 100km/h could hit parts of the Illawarra on Sunday morning.

