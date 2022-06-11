Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Search for 'downed paraglider' at Woonona Beach to resume Sunday

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 11 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police will tomorrow resume searching for a person, possibly a paraglider or wind surfer, who was thought to have crashed into waters off Woonona Beach on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.