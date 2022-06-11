'Serious' crash closes northbound lanes on Hume Hwy at Sutton Forest

Emergency services are working to free a trapped person after a "serious" two-car crash on the Hume Motorway at Sutton Forest.
A Toll NSW Ambulance Rescue has been dispatched and NSW Ambulance crews and are attending the scene.
It is understood two patients in their late teens are also being stabilised at the scene, and are in a critical and serious condition.
The crash occurred approaching the Illawarra Highway just after 1pm on Saturday.
Northbound motorists and heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the area.
Northbound motorists already travelling and in a light vehicle can consider using Sallys Corner Road, Old Argyle Road and the Illawarra Highway to rejoin the Hume Highway.
Traffic conditions are moderate.
More to come.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
