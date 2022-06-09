Illawarra Mercury
Flurry of cars expected on roads this long weekend as snow season begins

Updated June 10 2022 - 1:04am, first published June 9 2022 - 9:58pm
Flurry of cars expected on roads this long weekend as snow season begins

Motorists are being urged to plan their journey and drive to conditions this long weekend, with increased traffic expected from Friday June 10, as a bumper snow season officially kicks off.

