Flurry of cars expected on roads this long weekend as snow season begins

Motorists are being urged to plan their journey and drive to conditions this long weekend, with increased traffic expected from Friday June 10, as a bumper snow season officially kicks off.
Transport for NSW executive director customer coordination Roger Weeks said it was exciting to see NSW on track for the best start to a snow season in more than half a century.
"Given this incredible early snowfall, and the fact Sydneysiders haven't been able to travel for snow season in two years, we'll no doubt see huge crowds as thousands of people head to the Alpine region this weekend," Mr Weeks said.
"More snow means more risk on the roads. We want everyone to get to their destination safely so if you're travelling this long weekend make sure you drive to the conditions, ensure you're well rested before you head out, and never drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol."
Road users should expect delays at key pinch points across the state, particularly for those heading to the ski fields at Perisher and Thredbo.
"Heavy traffic is predicted from around 2pm on Friday along the Hume Highway, Federal Highway, Monaro Highway, Snowy Mountains Highway, Kosciuszko Road and Alpine Way," Mr Weeks said.
"We are reminding drivers to plan ahead, check the latest updates before you leave, allow plenty of extra travel time and keep up to date with weather patterns."
Transport for NSW is reminding all road users to take extra care during the winter months, as roads may be wet and icy, and visibility can be poor.
"Sub-zero conditions create additional road hazards and motorists should reduce speed, limit braking, use daytime driving lights and keep an increased distance between cars in front."
"Motorists need to be especially vigilant when driving at night and be aware of black ice, which is difficult to see and can remain on the road even during fine days."
"It's essential motorists have snow chains ready to go. Every season we see incidents of vehicles running off the road as a result of people not carrying chains or knowing how to fit them."
A state-wide traffic operation will run throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend, with double demerits in force for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and helmet offences from 12.01am on Friday June 10 to 11.59pm on Monday June 13.
Heightened penalties will apply for speeding, using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.
Anyone travelling this long weekend can check the latest traffic updates by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com or calling 132 701, or using the TfNSW journey planning tool www.myjourneynsw.info.
