A Berkeley man who received meth in exchange for driving around an alleged main player in a drug supply ring has avoided time behind bars.
Michael Brisbane, 53, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he was handed a 12-month intensive correction order to be served in the community for his role in the syndicate.
Advertisement
Documents tendered to the court showed Brisbane came under the attention of Lake Illawarra police in May 2020 after Strike Force Mote was established to investigate prohibited drug supply in the region.
Between May and July last year, police monitored conversations between Brisbane and one of the alleged suppliers involved in the syndicate, Feras Abdul-Hamid, with CCTV footage also capturing them together.
Police claim footage of Abdul-Hamid showed he allegedly sourced prohibited drugs from two suppliers in Sydney, which were then on-supplied to customers from his home.
The court heard the extent of Brisbane's participation in the criminal group was that he drove Abdul-Hamid to Sydney, allegedly to meet with the suppliers.
Brisbane also met with one of the suppliers in Hurstville to deliver an unknown amount of money in $50 notes wrapped in a vacuum sealed bag, according to court documents.
Police arrested Brisbane at his Berkeley home in September last year as part of sweeping raids.
During a police interview, Brisbane admitted he was offered half-grams of meth for his own use in exchange for driving Abdul-Hamid to Sydney.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Claire Girotto said Brisbane's participation in the criminal group was at the "middle level of seriousness" and pointed to his progress with drug rehabilitation programs while on bail.
"You're human but you've stuffed up big time ... you're supposed to be a role model to your children," Magistrate Girotto said.
Brisbane was sentenced for participate in a criminal group and deal with property proceeds of crime.
As part of his sentence, Brisbane was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work and to continue with drug rehabilitation.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.