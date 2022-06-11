Illawarra Mercury
Severe weather warning for the Illawarra: Peak gusts of 100km/h could hit region

Updated June 11 2022 - 10:32am, first published 8:30am
Hang on: Winds are expected to whip up across the Illawarra on Sunday morning.

Wild winds with peak gusts of up to 100km/h could hit parts of the Illawarra on Sunday morning.

