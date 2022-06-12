Practical tips for people to embrace sustainable living will be front and centre at a Highlands festival in June.
The free family friendly event will take place between 11am and 4pm within the Old Town Hall and nearby Bendooley Precinct in Bowral.
Council's Manager of Environment and Sustainability, Mr Barry Arthur, explained the concept behind the festival.
"Sustainable living is often perceived as costly and people struggle to know where to start," he said.
"Taking the first step is usually the hardest part of the journey but small steps can have a big impact.
"Our aim is to have a collection of stall holders to promote sustainable living initiatives and provide opportunities for residents to make connections.
"There will be food and drink stalls, live music, educational stalls, and a schedule of speakers to cover a range of subjects on sustainability."
Local businesses, community groups and environmental goods and service providers are encouraged to submit an expression of interest to participate. Applications close June 11.
To learn more about the event, or submit an expression of interest, visit wsc.nsw.gov.au/events.
If you have any questions or need help with your application, email sustainability.services@wsc.nsw.gov.au or call Wingecarribee Shire Council on 4868 0888.
Old Town Hall is located adjacent to Bowral Library at 16-24 Bendooley Street in Bowral.
