Illawarra Mercury
What's on

Wingecarribee Shire Council to put on Highlands sustainability festival

Updated June 12 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingecarribee Shire Council launched a sustainable living program earlier in 2022. Photo: supplied (WSC)

Practical tips for people to embrace sustainable living will be front and centre at a Highlands festival in June.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.