Up to 6000 passengers will board a journey through the past this long weekend, taking a ride on the picnic steam train.
The picnic train locomotive is originally from the 1950s, and the picnic carriages, where riders enjoyed views across the Illawarra coastline, date back to the 1930s.
The train travelled in hour-long journeys from Wollongong to Scarborough, taking thousands of passengers on a joy-ride.
Picnic Train marketing manager David Bottin said the weekend trips had been a huge success so far.
"People always love the steam trains, from kids to grandparents," Mr Bottin said.
"Every year we do it, we're sold out."
Despite a hiccup on Sunday when wild winds closed part of the South Coast line, the train was able to power on, travelling instead to Albion Park.
Mr Bottin said the train will definitely be making an appearance next year.
"This is our third year of doing it and it keeps getting better and better," he said.
The Kiama to Sydney Picnic train will aslo be returning in October.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
