A year on, paraplegic Jason still wants to find a witness to horror Figtree fall

It's been more than 12 months since paraplegic Jason Thorpe shattered his legs falling out of his wheelchair on a Wollongong bus.
His family has had no luck finding a witness to the events of March 2023 but their quest continues.
What began as a regulation ride on the No.35 bus from Wollongong to his stop in Figtree ended as a potentially life-threatening situation.
The problem arose when, his mother Dierdre Kinghorn explained, when the driver allegedly failed to lower the bus and the accessibility ramp.
"Jason said due to the height of the ramp, he lost control of his wheelchair, fell out of it, and landed on both legs - hard."
The injuries Jason suffered needed surgery which involved numerous pins ad plates.
It is believed a male passenger off the bus help Jason back into his wheelchair but he has yet to be identified.
The family has engaged a lawyer and is in talks with bus operator Premier Illawarra over where to next.
However, the search for anyone who witnessed the incident near Chicko's on the Princes Highway at Figtree continues.
While unable to determine the exact date of the incident, Mrs Kinghorn believes it was mid-March last year.
"Jason spends time in Figtree regularly and it wasn't until after he'd actually had surgery and was coming home we knew of what happened," she said, from Clifton Grove near Orange in the central west.
It is thought the incident happened just a matter of weeks after a disabled university student also had an unsavoury incident on a Premier bus.
Anyone with information relevant to the incident can email newstips@illawarramercury.com.au
Transport for NSW is aware of the incident however could not comment due to legal proceedings.
