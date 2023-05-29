Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Paraplegic Jason Thorpe heard his own bones break after falling from Wollongong bus

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Thorpe, with x-rays showing just some of the plates and pins his legs needed. Pictures supplied.
Jason Thorpe, with x-rays showing just some of the plates and pins his legs needed. Pictures supplied.

Paraplegic Jason Thorpe didn't know how seriously injured he was after falling out of his wheelchair trying to get off a bus in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.