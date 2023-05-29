Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Phil Saunders hearing: Wollongong teacher allegedly ran gambling syndicate with Year 12 students

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong courthouse with his lawyer on Monday. Picture by ACM.
A Wollongong teacher allegedly spent half of his lessons running a football betting club instead of educating his HSC students, a court has heard.

