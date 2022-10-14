Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong teacher Phil Saunders faces court hearing

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 14 2022 - 9:24am, first published 6:15am
Phil Saunders is accused of betting with students, intimidating a colleague and indecently assaulting two students.

Wollongong students reported that their PE teacher was running a betting syndicate in class, a court has heard.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

